One dead after shooting in Lynchburg, nearby residents asked to shelter in place

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot dead in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Lynchburg Sunday evening. Residents along the road are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.

Others are asked to avoid the area.

The 1100 and 1200 blocks are closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, with a large police presence expected for multiple hours.

The Lynchburg Police Department says they responded to a report of a man who had been shot at around 5:10 p.m. Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded and began life-saving efforts that were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect left the scene and went to a home in the 1200 block after the shooting. He is believed to be a light-skin black male.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with other information regarding the case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

