Residents march across Roanoke's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in honor of "Bloody Sunday"

Dozens marched with the Roanoke Chapter Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Sunday in...
Dozens marched with the Roanoke Chapter Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Sunday in remembrance of "Bloody Sunday."(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens marched with the Roanoke Chapter Southern Christian Leadership Conference up the Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Sunday.

They did it in honor of “Bloody Sunday,” which happened 57 years ago. Hundreds marched and were attacked in a protest of African American voting rights discrimination.

“We want for every race to build a relationship together and be able to march across, and for the younger folks, to remember what happened 57 years ago,” said Rev. Dr. James Jordan, a member of the Roanoke Chapter Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Different generations joined the Roanoke Chapter SCLC at the event, taking the time to remember and honor Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. and the fight for Civil Rights.

“It’s a privilege that the young folks are stepping up to help, to build a better relationship, better communication with the people,” said Rev. Dr. Jordan.

For attendees, the event showed that the fight continues today.

“For me it just means to keep on fighting, keep on working across the aisle with all people for justice for all,” said Sean Burch.

The Roanoke Chapter SCLC hopes it brings awareness to the bigger picture fight for equal rights.

For more information on the Roanoke Chapter SCLC, you can find its Facebook here.

