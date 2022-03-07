Roanoke City Council members briefed on 2021 Citizen Survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members spoke about what they think about the results of the 2021 Citizen Survey.

Members of City Council said overall they were pleased with the results from the survey but say there is always more work to be done.

One area where citizens said they would like to see improvement is public safety, especially when it comes to gun related violence.

As to why people felt unsafe in neighborhoods, 43% of those that participated in the survey said it was because of shootings and gun fire.

According to the survey, 73% of people said they were satisfied with policing, which is significantly down from past surveys.

“I think it shows the community’s respect for their work and a desire to see more of that in the community which I think will happen overtime as we restore some of the people to the police department, but I think it also indicates the community’s frustration at a certain level. Why is so much violence happening here and the impact of it so significant because of the size of Roanoke,” said Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council member.

Another high priority issue was the need for a mix of affordable housing.

“And also challenges with homelessness and some of this has been exacerbated by the pandemic where we’ve seen all of that laid bare if you will in the community and some of it has come from, you know, we still have too many people in our community who are just every day trying to survive rather than thrive,” said Cobb.

Citizens were happy with fire and emergency services.

