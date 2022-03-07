Salem VA updates visitor policy

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center has updated its policy for visitors, effective immediately.

The updated rules are as follows:

- The following visitation policy updates are effective immediately:

- All visitors must wear surgical-type masks while in any buildings on the Salem VA HCS campus.

- All visitors must screen negative for signs or symptoms of COVID19 prior to entry

- No children under the age of 16 are allowed on campus.

- Two visitors are allowed at a time, but people should be mindful of the times and exceptions as listed below:

- ICU/PCU and med/surg hours are from 10-11am and 3-5pm

- Bldg. 170 visitation is from 10am to 3:30pm

- Domiciliary visitation is after 4pm

- Visitation to the HCI will be on a case-by-case basis

- Community Living Center visitation remains closed to visitors at this time.

