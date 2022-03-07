Hometown Local
Schedule released for St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

The Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival Schedule
The Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival Schedule(Downtown Roanoke Inc)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. announced Monday the schedule for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke March 12.

The parade (which will be broadcast live on WZBJ24) starts at 11 a.m. and features an appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdales. There will also be several Celtic bands and community organizations. The parade travels from Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road.

The Shamrock Festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. in the plaza behind the Market Building. The festival has adult drinka, vendors, and live music performances from Gasoline Alley, 220 South Band, Adrenaline 6, Back Alley II, and DJ Flex.

The Freedom First Kids Zone is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Market Square and includes activities, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, and more.

Corned Beef and Co.’s Celtic Celebration have performances from Duada, Kinnfolk, Albemarle Pipe and Drums, and others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jefferson Street between Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue.

