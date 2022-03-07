Hometown Local
Suspect identified in Lynchburg homicide

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, wanted for the shooting death of Jared Jacob Davis, 47,(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department are looking for a man after a homicide which took place in the 1100 block of 15th Street Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, of Lynchburg is wanted for the murder of Jared Jacob Davis, 47, also from Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department has the following warrants out for Sharpe:

  • 2nd degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sharpe has not been found and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174.

For the previous story click here.

