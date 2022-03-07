Suspect identified in Lynchburg homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department are looking for a man after a homicide which took place in the 1100 block of 15th Street Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, of Lynchburg is wanted for the murder of Jared Jacob Davis, 47, also from Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department has the following warrants out for Sharpe:

2nd degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sharpe has not been found and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174.

For the previous story click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.