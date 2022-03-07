Hometown Local
UVA Health earns Comprehensive Cancer Center recognition

UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia House of Delegates passed a joint resolution this week to recognize UVA Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. The designation comes from the National Cancer Institute.

This comes with help from Delegate Sally Hudson who spoke on the floor. Hudson says this is a big deal for everyone in the Commonwealth.

She says the hospital is a driver for people in the Charlottesville community, and now it can have an even bigger impact.

“The biggest thing that I’m trying to convey is this is not just a Charlottesville thing. To be a Comprehensive Cancer Center means that patients from all over Virginia will be coming to get this care right here. So, it’s less about our local patients, though it mattered for them, this matters for millions of patients all over Virginia,” Hudson said.

Hudson says this recognition is more of a formality and what this really represents is the progress the hospital has made.

