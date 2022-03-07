Hometown Local
Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week

Watch for severe weather topics each day March 7 -11
Virginia observes Severe Weather Awareness week March 7-11.
Virginia observes Severe Weather Awareness week March 7-11.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Meteorologists
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia will run from March 7 -11. Each day, WDBJ7 Meteorologists will discuss weather-related topics including severe weather safety, weather-related trivia, and a look back at severe weather events that have occurred in our area.

Plus, you’ll learn about WDBJ7′s new Weather Alert Day initiatives to make you are aware of impactful weather events long before they occur.

In partnership with the National Weather Service offices and Virginia Department of Emergency management, look for topics throughout the week.

On Monday, March 7th at 7 p.m., WDBJ+ will simulcast a Live Question & Answer chat with meteorologist and emergency managers from around Virginia. REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE | ASK YOUR QUESTIONS

DAYTOPIC
MONDAYWatches & Warnings - Learn about WDBJ7′s New Weather Alert Day
TUESDAYStatewide Tornado Drill at 9:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAYSevere Thunderstorms
THURSDAYFlooding Safety
FRIDAYLightning Safety

