Crews respond to brush fire in Henry Monday

HENRY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wind-driven fire was found quickly spreading after amassing about two acres near the 7000 block of Henry Road Monday afternoon.

Crews worked to place a line around the fire, and it was contained within approximately an hour. Additional personnel stayed to clear hot spots.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department expressed its appreciation for the help it received, adding a “Big thank you to Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department, Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and crews from FCDPS Med 1-8 & 1-3.”

