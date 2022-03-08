Hometown Local
Day-to-day increase in new COVID cases drops in Virginia

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,649,266 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,087 from the 1,648,179 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 2,388 new cases.

Weekly update from the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts:

Since the pandemic began, 12,892,735 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 5.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 6% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,456,186 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 81% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.2% fully vaccinated. 91.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.1% are fully vaccinated.

635 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 636 Monday. 105,170 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there have been 19,098 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,060 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

