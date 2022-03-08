Forest man arrested after alleged attempt to steal catalytic converter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday after he allegedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter, according to the department.

March 7 around 3:00 p.m., deputies report, they saw Leroy White of Forest attempting to steal a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked at a closed car dealership in the 4000 block of Wards Road.

There have been numerous catalytic converter thefts reported at the location.

Investigations showed White had a warrant on file and he was arrested. White is being held without bond.

The charges listed are Felony Property Damage, Attempted Petit Larceny, and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

