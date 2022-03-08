Hometown Local
Hank Williams, Jr. set to perform in Salem in July

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets go on sale March 11 for a scheduled concert by country music icon Hank Williams, Jr.

The singer first performed in Salem during the Salem Civic Center’s first full year of operation in 1968, and plans a return to the stage Friday, July 29. Tickets will be on sale at the Salem Civic Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com.

After cancelling shows in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, the Country Music Hall of Fame member said, “It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready, brothers and sisters. We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

