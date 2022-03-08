Kaine and Warner cosponsor bill banning Russian energy imports; Griffith on board

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) are cosponsoring the bipartisan Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, introduced Monday by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). The bill would ban the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal, according to Kaine’s team.

“An immediate ban on Russian energy imports will help ensure we aren’t contributing in any way to financing Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” said Senator Kaine. “I’ll continue to work alongside my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to see this through, and explore other ways to restrict Russia’s economy.”

The bill would declare a national emergency because of the threat to national security, foreign policy, and economy which exists as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and directs the President to ban imports of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, LNG, and coal from Russia. The ban would be in place during the national emergency, until the emergency and ban are terminated by either the President or Congress.

“By banning Russian oil imports, President Biden has made clear once again that Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine will not go unpunished. Right now, Ukrainians are fighting with their lives against authoritarian rule to preserve the same freedoms we hold sacred. While only three percent of U.S. crude imports come from Russia, we cannot stand with the Ukrainian people while also continuing to support Russia’s energy economy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to contribute to rising gas prices worldwide, I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to do what we can to address the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after President Biden reportedly decided Tuesday to ban imports of Russian oil:

“A ban on Russian oil imports is an important measure to cut off funding for Russian military aggression. I have been part of the bipartisan call to take this action, and I am glad that President Biden has finally followed our lead.

“The ban on Russian oil is necessary but not sufficient. We should not turn from one dictatorship to others to keep the lights on in our country, but the Biden Administration wants to do precisely that by negotiating energy deals with Iran and Venezuela. To help make up for the lost imports and prevent our country from being held hostage to the whims of foreign dictators, we need to unleash American energy dominance.

“Mr. President, open up domestic coal, oil, and natural gas production. Our citizens and freedom-loving people around the globe will benefit from affordable, reliable American energy.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.