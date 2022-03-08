Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police responded to the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW for a report of a person who had been shot and found a man who had been struck in the abdomen. He was unresponsive when police arrived.

He was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

No suspects were located at the scene, and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”) with information that police say can remain anonymous.

EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police have roped off a section of Panorama Avenue in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday evening.

There is a large police presence near the Cove at Peter’s Creek Apartments.

WDBJ7 has reached out for further details.

