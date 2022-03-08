Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Council to decide on potential Graves Mill Road apartments

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new development could be heading to Graves Mill Road.

Lynchburg City Council will take up a public hearing Tuesday evening on proposed apartments.

Ohio-based developer Woda Cooper Companies wants to take a wooded area just off the 1700 block of the road and transform it into 50 new apartments across one building.

They say the community would also feature a playground, dog park and fitness center. They describe the apartments as “affordable workforce housing.”

However, not all neighbors of the area are on board with the idea.

One nearby resident who wrote city council says they have concerns over the noise the complex could bring. Another says they don’t think the roadway where the property would connect to could handle the traffic.

Woda Cooper told WDBJ7 Tuesday no one was available for comment.

Tuesday’s city council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

