Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held a morning bargaining session ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away. Shortly after 2 p.m., Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan started the three-block walk from MLB to the player’s association office.

On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day. The sides planned to meet or speak later in the day.

MLB has told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.

The luxury tax, the amount of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries are among the major issues.

MLB offered Monday to lift the threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million,

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsCopyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain is expected to be widespread Wednesday with up to 1" or more possible.
Breezy with clearing Tuesday ahead of a mid-week soaker
One protesters sign calling on the United States and NATO to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Southwest Virginia residents protest U.S. and NATO involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, wanted for the shooting death of Jared Jacob Davis, 47,
Lynchburg murder suspect arrested
Most power restored after weather-related outages
Virginia observes Severe Weather Awareness week March 7-11.
Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week underway

Latest News

A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy