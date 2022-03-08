New Hyundai facility coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southern Team Automotive Group announced Tuesday it plans to open a new Hyundai Sales and Service center in Roanoke.

The facility, which will be 30,000-plus square feet, will be at 7300 Williamson Road in the Hollins area of North Roanoke County. The new facility will have fast charging electric vehicle stations.

“Southern Team has been honored to provide the best in Hyundai Sales and Service to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia now for 33 years,” says Southern Team President and General Manager, David Dillon. “We are excited to announce that we will bring the latest Hyundai facility design experience and the newest technology to our Hyundai owners with this new showroom.”

Other proposed features to the facility include:

• Hyundai’s latest “GDSI 2.0″ design with a two-story open showroom that is bright and easy to browse

• Energy saving building solutions and technology will be used in construction, including LED lighting both inside and on the display areas for the new facility.

• A open showroom with separate indoor delivery bays.

• Two indoor sales/service lounges with mobile charging stations, Wi-Fi and other amenities.

• A Hyundai store selling Hyundai merchandise and accessories.

• Modern service bays with triple lane drive-in greeting areas including an express service lane, with the service entrance up front.

• The new service facility will have the latest technology as well as the capability to service Hyundai’s new Ioniq electric vehicle models along with multiple DC Fast Charging Stations.

The expansion would be Southern Team Automotive Group’s 10th in the past 33 years in Western Virginia.

The facility is expected to be completed in the winter of 2022.

