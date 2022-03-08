Newly-appointed Randolph College president to prioritize growth, retention

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College has announced their new president.

Sue Ott Rowlands will take over the position in July after current president Bradley Bateman retires.

Ott Rowlands has a variety of leadership experience at other universities.

She says one of her priorities as president will be growing the college.

“The pandemic has not been helpful in solving that so I do think we have some work to do in the area of enrollment. That will bring some additional vitality to the campus,” she said. “A little bit of enrollment growth will go a long way. And also retaining the students we currently have, making sure they stay with us and finish out their education at Randolph. That’s an area I think we can all work together on.”

She says she’s grateful for the opportunity and excited to get started.

