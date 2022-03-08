Roanoke City Council condemns Russian invasion, supports tie with sister city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Roanoke City Council have voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while supporting Roanoke’s relationship will all seven of its sister cities, including Pskov, Russia.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other members of city council wore the colors of the Ukrainian flag Monday, as they expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and considered Roanoke’s ties with the Russian city of Pskov.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late last month, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin called on Roanoke to sever ties with its sister city.

“This is a moment for Virginians, Americans and the world to lock arms together and stand up against a tyrant,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in a recent interview.

Initially, the mayor and leaders of the sister city committee declined, saying the people-to-people exchange promotes peace.

And as members of city council joined the discussion, they confirmed that position.

“Nobody would be happier than Vladimir Putin, for people in his country to have less connection with people in the United States and with people in other Democratic countries around the world,” said Roanoke City Council Member Bill Bestpitch. “So he would be thrilled if we all pull away from the cities of Russia.”

Members of City Council approved a resolution that condemned the Russian invasion, but also affirmed thier support for the Sister Cities Committee and its partnerships with seven cities, including Pskov, Russia.

The vote was unanimous.

