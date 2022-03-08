Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke City Council, School Board discuss security

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Roanoke City Council raised the issue of school security Monday as they met with members of the Roanoke City School Board.

Two weeks after a gun was recovered at one Roanoke school, Council Member Robert Jeffrey asked Superintendent Verletta White about possible safety improvements.

“Have there been any discussions about metal detectors in the schools,” Jeffrey asked.

“When students or community members, or anyone is really determined to bring guns into schools they’re not necessarily going to come through the front door,” White responded. “So unless we have every entrance covered, and not only that, those metal detectors need to be manned. And so when they are manned, who are they going to be manned by?

White said the school system isn’t necessarily opposed to the use of metal detectors, but she said it’s a complex issue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
One man injured in Roanoke shooting
WDBJ7 viewer photo
Catawba Hospital fully cleared of bomb threat, resumes normal operations
A Weather Alert Day is issued when the weather conditions may impact your day-to-day plans....
Weather Alert Day: Evening front brings rain and gusty wind
One dead after shooting in Lynchburg, nearby residents asked to shelter in place
A few of the semi-trucks involved in the "American Freedom Convoy," which stopped at Lee-Hi...
“American Freedom Convoy” makes stop in Lexington

Latest News

Henry Volunteer Fire Department
Crews respond to brush fire in Henry Monday
Roanoke City Council
Roanoke City Council members briefed on 2021 Citizen Survey
VDOT
Wythe Co. tractor-trailer crash causing delays along I-81N
Therapy Dog Visits The 7@four Show
Therapy Dog Visits The 7@four Show