Roanoke City Council, School Board discuss security

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Roanoke City Council raised the issue of school security Monday as they met with members of the Roanoke City School Board.

Two weeks after a gun was recovered at one Roanoke school, Council Member Robert Jeffrey asked Superintendent Verletta White about possible safety improvements.

“Have there been any discussions about metal detectors in the schools,” Jeffrey asked.

“When students or community members, or anyone is really determined to bring guns into schools they’re not necessarily going to come through the front door,” White responded. “So unless we have every entrance covered, and not only that, those metal detectors need to be manned. And so when they are manned, who are they going to be manned by?

White said the school system isn’t necessarily opposed to the use of metal detectors, but she said it’s a complex issue.

