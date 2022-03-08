Hometown Local
STATE HOOPS SEMIS: Cave Spring beats Northside at buzzer; Radford tops James River in 2OT

Four area teams advanced to the state championship games later this week in Richmond.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - With spots in the state championship on the line, Monday’s state semifinal basketball games featured eight local teams vying for wins, including a pair of rematches with dramatic endings.

In Class 3, the Cave Spring boys took down Northside thanks to a buzzer-beater from Bryce Cooper at the end of regulation. The Knights will play in the title game after a 58-56 victory in the fourth meeting between the programs this season.

In Class 2, Radford and James River also played for the fourth time, with the Bobcats outlasting the Knights 49-47 in double overtime.

In Class 1, Auburn defeated Twin Springs 63-39 to advance to the title game.

On the girls’ side, Pulaski County fell in the Class 4 semis, 68-59 in overtime to Millbrook.

In Class 3, Carroll County advanced to its first state championship game in school history, 69-45 over Spotswood.

Parry McCluer dropped its Class 1 semifinal to Honaker, 49-28.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

