Sunny breaks early followed by more rain tonight

Breezy conditions continue

Early sunshine followed by more clouds late

Rain showers move back in tonight

We continue with Severe Weather Awareness week with a state wide Tornado Drill. This will let you practice your tornado preparedness plan and put it into action.

The National Weather Service will send out a Tornado Test at 9:45 AM to let everyone practice their tornado action plan and put it into practice. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. We look to stay dry until late Tuesday evening when our next system moves in. Rain develops Tuesday night and continue overnight. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

Another wave of rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY: We’re looking at another system coming from the Gulf bringing in a more significant rain starting late Tuesday evening, lasting all day Wednesday into early Wednesday evening.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: The end of the week won’t be a washout, but plan for several opportunities for rain returning late in the week leading to a much colder weekend. Temperatures remain cooler than recent days with highs in the 50s for the end of the week. It looks like another push of rain will move in late Friday night into early Saturday morning which may end as a quick burst of snow, especially in the mountains. This front also delivers very strong wind gusts and colder temperatures heading into the weekend.

More rain heads our way later Friday into early Saturday. The showers may end as some snow in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

