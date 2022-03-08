Hometown Local
Tractor-trailer driver dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash in Pittsylvania County Monday afternoon that left one man dead, according to the department.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Route 58, seven tenths of a mile east of Ringgold Depot Road in Pittsylvania County.

Police say Melquavis Keyarvis Turnipseed, 21, of Mantee, Mississippi was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer east on Route 58 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence and then hit a stack of wooden pallets in a lumber yard parking lot.

Turnipseed was taken to Sovah Health in Danville, where he died.

Police are working to determine the cause of the accident.

