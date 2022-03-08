Armed Botetourt, Pulaski County suspects arrested after carjacking vehicle, fleeing police

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, a female victim placed a 9-1-1 call at around 3:40 p.m. to report that her car was just stolen by two men with a gun at the end of the off-ramp of Route 37 north at Valley Pike.

Briannon Sutphin, of Stephens City, said a black male with a pistol and another male subject forced her out of her 2006 Nissan Maxima after leaving another vehicle behind at the end of the ramp. Shortly thereafter, a deputy encountered the stolen Nissan and tried to stop it near 37 and Route 50 unsuccessfully and a chase ensued. Maximum speeds of 118 miles per hour were reached, and items were thrown out of the suspects’ vehicle.

An additional deputy was stationary near the Route 37/I-81 Interchange in Kernstown and was able to deploy spike strips on the Nissan. The chase continued south to the end of Route 37, and went west on Tasker Road and north onto Hillandale Drive before entering a wooded area. The suspects crashed down a 30-foot embankment and fled on foot.

The Virginia State Police and Winchester Police Department joined deputies in constructing a perimeter as a deputy with a K-9 partner began tracking the suspects. A Fairfax helicopter was requested and responded to help locate the two, believed to potentially be armed and dangerous.

One suspect, Isaiah Houston, 24 of Daleville, was found at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive by a deputy who confirmed that Houston was the passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, Desmon Wheeler, 24 of Belspring, left the woods and surrendered to authorities without a struggle.

A gun was found in the car after the vehicle was recovered. A fanny pack that was thrown out of the Nissan also had a gun inside.

The previous vehicle that was abandoned, a 2003 Honda, was stolen out of Roanoke and recovered.

The two suspects were medically cleared and taken to the regional adult detention center. They face charges that include carjacking, felony eluding, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of stolen property.

Contact 540-504-6554 with more information.

