VHSL requiring fans to wear masks at basketball finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans attending the 2022 Virginia High School League Basketball Finals will be required to wear a mask at all times, according to the VHSL.

The finals, which are being held at Virginia Commonwealth University will be under the university’s policy requiring fans to wear masks while attending games except when they are eating or drinking in their seats.

“VCU’s Siegel Center has provided our athletes, students, coaches, parents, and fans the best atmosphere when hosting our championships for over a decade,” said Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director, Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D. “We want to have an exciting experience for our kids, and we ask all spectators to respect the VCU mask policy while attending our championships this week.”

The league says VCU will strictly enforce the policy.

