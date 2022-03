ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke, the city’s parks and recreation department, has several fun events scheduled.

Silent Disco will be March 18 at Eureka Park.

Canoe Battleship is scheduled for March 19 at Virginia Gators.

Spring Skate is set for March 26 at Wasena Park.

Watch the video to see a preview of all the events.

