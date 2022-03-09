Hometown Local
Day-to-day COVID case increase continues dropping in Virginia

COVID-19 Graphic
COVID-19 Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,650,281 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,015 from the 1,649,266 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than Tuesday’s 1,087 new cases.

A decline in cases can also be seen in the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District, which reports 221 new cases for the 7-day period beginning March 2, versus 382 the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, 12,905,270 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.5% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 5.9% reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,461,654 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 81% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72.2% fully vaccinated. 91.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82.1% are fully vaccinated.

593 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 635 Tuesday. 105,237 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there have been 19,130 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 19,098 reported Tuesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

