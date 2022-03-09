Details emerge about June 2021 Lynchburg fires in plea hearing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of setting a number of curbside summers in Lynchburg last summer signed a plea agreement Wednesday.

Brennan Thornhill pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court to a total of seven charges, most of which were related to those fires. Six others were dropped as part of the agreement.

Also in court Wednesday, prosecutors outlined more details related to the fires.

They said although most of the fires impacted items set out for trash pickup, a car worth over $5,000 was totaled in one of the incidents. A house was also scorched in the process.

A person fitting Thornhill’s description was seen at one of the incidents with a grey vehicle. A witness to another of the incidents identified the same vehicle to police, along with its license plate number. Upon investigation, the license plate was traced back to Thornhill.

Andrew Childress, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said after initially being identified as a suspect, Thornhill denied his involvement in the fires to police. He said he was a DoorDash driver making deliveries. An investigation showed his deliveries were in the same areas fires were happening.

Later that summer he was also charged with two counts of indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two women on Blackwater Creek Trail. Thornhill pleaded guilty to both charges as part of the agreement he signed.

It wasn’t until later, during a suspect lineup, that Thornhill was identified and arrested.

Thornhill’s defense attorney Matthew Pack says he has accepted responsibility for his actions. Childress declined to comment.

Thornhill is set to be sentenced in July; however, questions were raised Wednesday about Thornhill’s mental health. Before his sentencing he’ll undergo a mental health evaluation.

