Drug trafficking suspects arrested in Patrick County

Josh Sawyers, 38, and Johnny Miranda, 24, arrested in Patrick County(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been arrested in separate narcotic take-down operations, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Johnny Miranda, 24, of Morrow, Georgia was arrested after he allegedly tried to deliver more than half a pound of methamphetamine into the Ararat community of Patrick County. Investigators say the methamphetamine taken was worth approximately $40,000. Miranda was arrested by the sheriff’s office’s tactical response team

“This is how dozens of drug addicts are infected, poisoning our community with thefts and other unwanted bi-products caused by the methamphetamine epidemic,” the sheriff said.

Miranda was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 227 grams of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (methamphetamine). He is being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Joshua David Sawyers, 38, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was arrested March 2 after police say he allegedly attempted to deliver approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in the Ararat community.

Investigators say Sawyers was in possession of a stolen rifle he was attempting to sell along with the methamphetamine. He was also trying to sell hand gun in the community.

Sawyers tried to flee the scene as he was being told to surrender by deputies from the tactical response team, according to the sheriff. He was eventually apprehended by a sheriff’s K9 and was treated by medical personnel for what police say were minor injuries.

Sawyers was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Police say the incidents aren’t related and that Miranda and Sawyers don’t know each other. The Surry County, NC and Carroll County, VA sheriff’s offices assisted in the operation. “We are grateful for the close working relationship we share with our adjoining jurisdictions,” Smith commented.

