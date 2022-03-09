Early showers followed by mostly cloudy conditions

Rain continues this morning

Showers exit by early afternoon

More wet weather coming early Saturday

Watch out for a wet morning commute. Give yourself a little extra time out on the roadways this morning.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Friday. Each day the NWS will touch on topics to keep the public informed. if you would like to know more on a specific topic you can visit the NWS Blacksburg website.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will slowly taper off through the morning Wednesday with skies lingering into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s.

Periods of rain this morning will lead to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions Thursday as we remain dry. Friday starts off partly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Our high temperatures warm back into the 60s. Another push of rain will move in after midnight and last into Saturday morning.

Rain develops into early Saturday morning and may end as a brief burst of snow. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY: We could see another Weather Alert Day for Saturday as widespread rain may end with a quick burst of snow between sunrise and midday. There are still plenty of questions regarding the timing and how fast the cold air catches up to this system. If we do happen to see wintry weather, any snow amounts would be very light, and on grassy surfaces.

This cold front also delivers very strong wind gusts and falling temperatures throughout Saturday. We’ll go from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by late afternoon.

Rainfall outlook through Saturday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

As if the wild weather isn’t enough, this is also the weekend we TURN CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed for Daylight Saving Time. This will mean we lose an hour of sleep.

SUNDAY: Skies will turn clear Sunday with slightly warming temperatures. We’ll get back into the low 50s. Winds also subside.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.