Gun Violence Prevention Commission meets while Roanoke Police investigate the city’s fifth homicide of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As gun violence commission members flipped through paperwork that lists the number of instances where a person was hit by gunfire, crime scene tape was up at the same time.

Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke police officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Panorama Avenue. The man shot later died.

Inside the meeting, Councilman Joe Cobb talked about trends. Most violent events for the last number of years have happened in Northwest. So far, 2022 is no exception.

“Sometimes it looks like, long as it stays there and is concentrated over there, we ok with it,” said commissioner Elliot Major. Major created most of the dialogue at the meeting, bringing up along with Rabbi Kathy Cohen questions about lighting in dark and blighted areas of the city. “We have some areas in the city that we definitely want to keep talking to city management about to see if there are any abilities to harden those targets, tearing down dilapidated buildings, tearing down shrubbery, making it hard for criminals to keep perpetuating this violence,” said Chris Roberts, the city’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator.

Discussion on the role Roanoke City Schools play in the ongoing violence was also had. Commissioners agreed there needs to be more communication, as a gang violence coordinator, just for the school system, has now been hired. “And then we have Chris’ team doing the same thing, and we don’t know what they’re doing. If we know what the right hand is doing, the left hand can possibly do something a little different,” said commissioner Rabbi Kathy Cohen.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to start the April 12th meeting with specific goals within the prevention, intervention, restoration and response working groups.

