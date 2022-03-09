Looking back: The 1974 Roanoke Tornado

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was day two of a severe weather outbreak. Around 5:30 a.m., just before the sun came up, an F-2 tornado cut right through the northern edge of the city of Roanoke.

Few knew the wakeup call that was coming.

The tornado first touched down near Electric Road and Lynchburg Turnpike in Salem, causing damage to several RVs at a tractor sales store.

The tornado then hopped northeast for a total of nine miles.

Residents in the Ferncliff and Grandview Village apartment complexes along Hershberger Road woke to the horrific sound.

A resident looks over the damage done to a mobile home park. (WDBJ Weather)

Westside Elementary and Preston Park Elementary sustained severe roof damage. Students would have been packed in the classrooms had the tornado hit just a few hours later.

Around 120 houses were damaged, including some under construction near Monterey Hills, where the tornado finally lifted.

Miraculously, only six people were reported injured in the 1974 Roanoke tornado. No one died.

If the same tornado hit today, it may be a totally different outcome. Where mostly fields and farmland stood in the path in the 1970s, now are malls, hotels, apartment buildings and new businesses.

Trevor Shannon is Roanoke City’s emergency manager. His job is to plan for worst-case scenarios.

“You didn’t even have a real coordinating agency over emergency management back during the time of these tornadoes,” said Shannon. “I think our ability to prepare and mitigate these disasters today is far beyond what they were in 1974.”

Mass notifications back in 1974 was radio and television. We’re getting ready to implement a new system that includes text, email and telephone and we can cover just about any language and nationality you can think of.

Just the enhancements there and being able to communicate with the populations in Roanoke put us so far beyond where they were in 1974.

