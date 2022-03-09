Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Looking back: The 1974 Roanoke Tornado

120 houses were damaged with six injured
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was day two of a severe weather outbreak. Around 5:30 a.m., just before the sun came up, an F-2 tornado cut right through the northern edge of the city of Roanoke.

Few knew the wakeup call that was coming.

The tornado first touched down near Electric Road and Lynchburg Turnpike in Salem, causing damage to several RVs at a tractor sales store.

The tornado then hopped northeast for a total of nine miles.

Residents in the Ferncliff and Grandview Village apartment complexes along Hershberger Road woke to the horrific sound.

A resident looks over the damage done to a mobile home park.
A resident looks over the damage done to a mobile home park.(WDBJ Weather)

Westside Elementary and Preston Park Elementary sustained severe roof damage. Students would have been packed in the classrooms had the tornado hit just a few hours later.

Around 120 houses were damaged, including some under construction near Monterey Hills, where the tornado finally lifted.

Miraculously, only six people were reported injured in the 1974 Roanoke tornado. No one died.

If the same tornado hit today, it may be a totally different outcome. Where mostly fields and farmland stood in the path in the 1970s, now are malls, hotels, apartment buildings and new businesses.

Trevor Shannon is Roanoke City’s emergency manager. His job is to plan for worst-case scenarios.

“You didn’t even have a real coordinating agency over emergency management back during the time of these tornadoes,” said Shannon. “I think our ability to prepare and mitigate these disasters today is far beyond what they were in 1974.”

Mass notifications back in 1974 was radio and television. We’re getting ready to implement a new system that includes text, email and telephone and we can cover just about any language and nationality you can think of.

Just the enhancements there and being able to communicate with the populations in Roanoke put us so far beyond where they were in 1974.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
New Hyundai Sales and Service Facility
New Hyundai facility coming to Roanoke
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

Remembering the 1974 Roanoke Tornado
Remembering the 1974 Roanoke Tornado
Join Meteorologist Christian Johansen for important tips and reminders, especially for campers,...
WDBJ7+: Stay Aware During Severe Weather Awareness Week
Most power restored after weather-related outages
Danville road back open after downed tree and power lines