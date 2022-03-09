Lynchburg arson suspect pleads guilty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a string of fires in Lynchburg last summer has pleaded guilty to seven charges. As part of the deal, six charges were then dropped.

Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. He will be sentenced in July.

Thornhill, 19 of Lynchburg, had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.