Lynchburg Public Library explores potential branch at River Ridge Mall

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new library branch could be heading to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall.

The Lynchburg Public Library is exploring an opportunity to expand to a space in the mall near the movie theater.

City leaders are figuring out if they want to go forward with the idea.

The library’s director says it would help them be accessible to more people.

“We want to be where people want to go and we have seen a lot of growth and activity at River Ridge, so we want to go places where people are and it’s in a different zip code from our downtown branch and our main library here. So, trying to spread us out in different areas of the community,” said Beverly Blair.

They say if it’s approved, it’ll be called the River Ridge Branch. It would feature study spaces and various events.

