One dead after crash in Giles County

Police lights
Police lights
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Giles County early Monday morning that left one man dead.

At 5:24 a.m., police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of Wenonah Ave. and the Route 460 ramp.

Donald W. Clark, 71 of Ripplemead, was driving west in a Ford F-150 in the eastbound lane when he ran off the right side of the road, crossed the median and flipped in the westbound lanes, according to police.

Clark was thrown from his car and died at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

