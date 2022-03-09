Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One person hurt in Roanoke shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man sustained what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound after being shot in Roanoke Wednesday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

The shooting took place about 5:25 p.m. at or near the Pancake House restaurant on Williamson Road.

There is no word yet regarding the circumstances of the shooting and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
New Hyundai Sales and Service Facility
New Hyundai facility coming to Roanoke
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

A gas sign at White's Travel Center in Rockbridge County on Wednesday afternoon.
Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of rising gas prices
In the early 2000s, journalists from Ukraine visited Roanoke as part of a professional...
Current, former WDBJ7 journalists recall exchange trips to Ukraine
He was last seen in the Plum Creek area at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery County boy reported missing
Diesel prices for trucks are hitting the $5 mark as of March 9th.
Trucking industry feeling effects of rising fuel prices
Ultrasound research
Carilion Clinic partners with local first responders for ultrasound research