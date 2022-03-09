One person hurt in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man sustained what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound after being shot in Roanoke Wednesday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

The shooting took place about 5:25 p.m. at or near the Pancake House restaurant on Williamson Road.

There is no word yet regarding the circumstances of the shooting and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

