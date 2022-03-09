Photos released in search for people who used stolen cards

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two people seen using stolen credit/debit cards in Lynchburg.

Investigators say the two can be seen on surveillance images trying to use, or successfully using, the cards Sunday, March 6 around 5 p.m. at separate businesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact J.M Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

