Portion of Penn Forest Boulevard to be closed weekdays

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small section of Penn Forest Boulevard in Roanoke County will be closed during the week to remove trees and improve drainage, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Penn Forest Boulevard will be closed between Route 800 and Route 795 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for four to six weeks.

Drivers will have to use different routes such as Chaparral Drive or Route 904 to get around the closure. Drivers can still go to the businesses along Penn Forest Boulevard by entering from Chaparral Drive, Starkey Road and Bernard Drive.

