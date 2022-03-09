Sen. Warner supports U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is praising President Biden’s decision to ban Russian energy imports.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Warner acknowledged the impact of rising gas prices on Virginia families.

But he said the ban on imports of Russian oil is necessary if the U.S. is serious about sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“If we continue to buy Russian oil, a lot of those funds go directly to fund those Russian military efforts and the Russian government,” Warner said during the teleconference. “So, we need to step up on this. I think the American people are prepared to do it.”

Warner said he supports the President’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and said the government is encouraging companies to restore U.S. production that stopped at the beginning of the pandemic.

