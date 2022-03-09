Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sen. Warner supports U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is praising President Biden’s decision to ban Russian energy imports.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Warner acknowledged the impact of rising gas prices on Virginia families.

But he said the ban on imports of Russian oil is necessary if the U.S. is serious about sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“If we continue to buy Russian oil, a lot of those funds go directly to fund those Russian military efforts and the Russian government,” Warner said during the teleconference. “So, we need to step up on this. I think the American people are prepared to do it.”

Warner said he supports the President’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and said the government is encouraging companies to restore U.S. production that stopped at the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
New Hyundai Sales and Service Facility
New Hyundai facility coming to Roanoke
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Another wave of rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Rain moves in overnight
WDBJ7
Roanoke City medical leaders working to mitigate Hepatitis A outbreak

Latest News

Randolph College Announces New President
Randolph College Announces New President
Recap Of Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Meeting For March 9 2022
Recap Of Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Meeting For March 9 2022
WDBJ7 photo
Gun Violence Prevention Commission meets while Roanoke Police investigate the city’s fifth homicide of the year
Local Farmers Feel Gas Prices Spike
Local Farmers Feel Gas Prices Spike
New Hope Girls With New Bags For A Cause
New Hope Girls With New Bags For A Cause