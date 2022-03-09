State lawmakers face Saturday deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The General Assembly session that began in mid-January is down to its final days. And lawmakers still have a lot of ground to cover if they hope to adjourn on time.

This year, lawmakers introduced more than 3000 measures. Of those, the House and Senate passed more than 1200. And with just a few days left in the General Assembly session almost 500 are still pending.

If lawmakers are feeling the pressure, they aren’t ready to give in on many of the pending issues. Tuesday afternoon, they were requesting new committees of conference to resolve remaining differences.

Some legislation, including the complex measure that would have established a legal marketplace for marijuana has fallen by the wayside.

But some of the biggest decisions are still ahead.

Budget negotiators are working behind the scenes to hammer out a compromise spending plan that can win approval in the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

And that’s where major issues like the amount of tax relief, and the size of employee pay raises will be resolved.

“The budget right now has a lot of issues combined in that, across all of the areas of concern,” WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said in a recent interview. “And so that’s where we’ll see some of the movement, whether it’s in terms of Democrats or Republicans.”

We should know more about the budget by Thursday or Friday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on Saturday, but Governor Youngkin has told lawmakers it’s more important to get the budget right, than to adjourn on time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.