7@four: Humble Hustle works to connect inner-city youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Humble Hustle Company has an outdoor event planned to help connect Black inner-city youth.

The Outdoor Culture event this Saturday is part of the Humble Hikes program. There will be rock climbing, bike racing, disc golf, and more.

It’s set for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Villa Heights Rec Center at 2750 Hoover Street NW in Roanoke.

Humble Hussle’s mission is to “empower underserved inner-city youth and connect diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving.”

