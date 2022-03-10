Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bedford County School Board discusses books over “concerning content”

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board discussed a review of dozen library books at its meeting Thursday.

A board member requested a review of those books for “concerning content.”

After four previous committee meetings, the decision was made to not remove any of the titles from libraries.

Those books include “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Kite Runner,” “Glass Castle,” “Murder Trending,” “Freak Boy,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Love Drugged,” “What My Mother Doesn’t Know,” “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children” and “Rick.”

The twelfth book a review was requested on, “Two Boys Kissing,” is not in any schools, according to a report.

The district says parents who have concerns with books they don’t want their children to check out can contact their schools’ librarians.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Roanoke Police are gathered at the Pancake House
One person hurt in Roanoke shooting
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the...
Legislation targeting “Carolina Squat” advances in Richmond
Virginia lawmakers OK lifting ban on facial technology use
Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees
Carolina Squat Bill Advancing in General Assembly
Youngkin Parole Board Appointees Rejected