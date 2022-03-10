Bedford County School Board discusses books over “concerning content”

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board discussed a review of dozen library books at its meeting Thursday.

A board member requested a review of those books for “concerning content.”

After four previous committee meetings, the decision was made to not remove any of the titles from libraries.

Those books include “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Kite Runner,” “Glass Castle,” “Murder Trending,” “Freak Boy,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Love Drugged,” “What My Mother Doesn’t Know,” “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children” and “Rick.”

The twelfth book a review was requested on, “Two Boys Kissing,” is not in any schools, according to a report.

The district says parents who have concerns with books they don’t want their children to check out can contact their schools’ librarians.

