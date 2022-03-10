Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for a surge in clients

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the prices of groceries rise and gas prices climb, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for a surge in families in need of help.

“We really do expect a surge coming because the inflation had been building for the better part of a year. On top of that, now a geopolitical crisis driving fuel to record levels,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. “The food bank is preparing for the surge by getting as much food into the pipeline as we possibly can, and not just food generally, but specifically nutritious food.”

McKee says he is keeping a close eye on children and seniors: “Those are two very vulnerable populations that we’re especially concerned about, and we know will be severely affected by rising costs and a real squeeze on family incomes,” he said.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, McKee says about 103,000 people from 25 different counties were coming to the food bank for help.

“That peaked in 2020 at 148,000. It had been hovering now in the 112,000-to-118,000 range and we expect that to go up,” McKee said.

With the help of monetary donations, McKee is confident the food bank can cater to all needs that come their way.

“All of these expenses that are going up for everyone across the planet are going up for the food bank and for food pantries, as well. So, we really do appreciate the financial support that the community can provide,” McKee said.

If you’re in need of assistance, you can visit the BRAFB between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up groceries. You can also click here for other food resources throughout the community.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Name released of man killed in NW Roanoke
Michael Ray Clifton mugshot
Patrick County man arrested for deaths of albino deer and meth distribution
Rain with a quick burst of snow will happen during the morning hours. Temperatures will...
Weather whiplash as we head into the weekend
The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the...
Legislation targeting “Carolina Squat” advances in Richmond

Latest News

Broken car window from Roanoke shooting
‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield
Henry County Sheriff's Office investigating an incident along AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville
Henry County deputies investigating Martinsville incident
Catherine Maxwell, WDBJ7 meteorologist
Virginia native Catherine Maxwell joins WDBJ7 meteorologist team
SML Gives
Area nonprofits gear up for inaugural giving day March 16
Ralph Ennis, reported missing from PA, with a Virginia Senior Alert issued
Virginia Senior Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania man