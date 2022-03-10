Deadly Rockbridge County crash closes portion of I-81 South most of Wednesday

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s not very often that it’s shutdown for that many hours,” said Kevin Moore, Deputy Fire Chief for Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue.

An early morning deadly crash involving four tractor trailers and four cars caused Interstate-81 southbound near exit 200, to come to a stand-still the majority of Wednesday.

Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue had 30 personnel respond and say they took five people to hospitals in the area as a result of the crash.

“Traffic was definitely an issue. The spot we were at it was kind of gridlocked. That made the response a little challenging.”

Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue was on scene for six hours on Wednesday. Crews have a solid relationship with Virginia State Police and VDOT, which helps in these situations.

“It helps that we have good working relationships with all those partners, so that we’re not trying to create those relationships, in the middle of something like this.”

Around 4:30 p.m. Interstate 81 southbound reopened. But there was a 14 mile delay as traffic began to flow again.

Whether they there for work, heading back to school or home, drivers saw the impact of the crash as they approached mile marker 200. Some stopped off at exit 205 to wait it out, they told WDBJ7 off camera it was a frustrating situation. But were relieved as traffic began to return to normal.

For Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue, this crash is a reminder of the importance of safe driving.

“We have a higher percentage of accidents when it starts to rain on the interstate. Visibility gets a little less, stopping distance gets a little more. Just be extra careful and slow down some when it’s inclement weather.”

