Montgomery County boy reported missing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public look out for a missing boy.

Robert Tyler King is 11 years old and approximately 4′7″ and 70 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has blue eyes and brown hair. King was last reported seen wearing blue pajama pants, a blue t-shirt with a Batman logo, and blue Nike shoes in the Plum Creek area at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies ask that if you see a boy matching the description, call (540) 382-6915 or NRV911 at (540) 382-4343.

The sheriff’s office says “There are no unusual circumstances regarding his disappearance and no need for public alarm at this time. Thanks in advance for your assistance.”

