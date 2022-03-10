EARLY YEARS: With soaring gas prices, families can find plenty of fun close to home on spring break

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring break is just a matter of weeks away.

But with soaring gas prices, your family might be considering a staycation, instead of a road trip.

Beth Bell, publisher of Macaroni Kid Roanoke has some ideas for family close to home.

“For the younger children, Kids Square is amazing, and they have several new exhibits, including a community build day coming this weekend. They’re going to have a big new construction build zone,” says Bell.

Bell also suggests visiting one of the valley’s great museums, including the Virginia Museum of Transportation, especially if you haven’t been there in a while.

On those beautiful days, families can enjoy the many hiking and biking trails in our hometowns.

For parents who can’t take time off from work, there are spring break camps to keep kids busy.

“Mill Mountain Zoo has several camp options and the YMCA- the four different YMCA locations have camps. The Science Museum of Western Virginia has a camp,” says Bell.

The earlier you register, the better your chances of taking advantage of early bird discounts.

“Yeah, I would definitely recommend that especially because Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt are all on spring break at the same week this year,” says Bell.

Bell says this year spring break camp spots will likely fill up quickly.

And if you want to plan ahead, Macaroni Kid is hosting a summer camp fair on Saturday, March 26 from 10 until 2 at Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke.

