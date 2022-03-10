Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Roanoke Police are gathered at the Pancake House
One person hurt in Roanoke shooting
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
A cow ran loose on the 210 freeway in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins