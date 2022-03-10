Give Roanoke set for April 20
Mar. 9, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new way you will be able to give to a local non-profit.
Give Roanoke is happening April 20.
It’s a 24-hour giving day where you can donate to local non-profits online and on social media.
The event is hosted by the Council of Community Services.
“We really want to raise the profile of non-profits in the Roanoke Valley and also non-profits have had a difficult year with the pandemic,” said Anne Marie Green, Council of Community Services President.
There are around 64 non-profits participating, so there are plenty of organizations to chose from.
You or your business can also become a sponsor for the event.
