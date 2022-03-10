Hometown Local
Give Roanoke set for April 20

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new way you will be able to give to a local non-profit.

Give Roanoke is happening April 20.

It’s a 24-hour giving day where you can donate to local non-profits online and on social media.

The event is hosted by the Council of Community Services.

“We really want to raise the profile of non-profits in the Roanoke Valley and also non-profits have had a difficult year with the pandemic,” said Anne Marie Green, Council of Community Services President.

There are around 64 non-profits participating, so there are plenty of organizations to chose from.

You or your business can also become a sponsor for the event.

To learn more click here.

