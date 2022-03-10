Hometown Local
Kaine weighs suspension of federal gas tax

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON DC (WDBJ) - As Americans struggle with rising gas prices, some are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax.

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says he is open to discussing that option, if he can be sure it will lower the price consumers pay.

Kaine made the comment during a teleconference with reporters Thursday morning.

He said lowering the gas tax doesn’t necessarily translate into lower prices at the pump.

“I don’t want to weaken infrastructure funding. I don’t want to just pad the profit margins of the big five oil companies,” Kaine said, “but there might be some sweet spot of policy here, where we can actually provide relief at the pump to consumers. And we’re definitely looking at a number of strategies.”

What could make the most difference, Kaine said, is a policy that would push oil companies to exercise drilling rights on leases they already own.

