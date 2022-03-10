Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

Jonathan Edward Ayscue mugshot / Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Edward Ayscue mugshot / Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been sentenced for killing a woman in 2020.

Jonathan Edward Ayscue pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and arson. He will spend life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Laura Allen.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I can’t of a more brutal first-degree murder that I’ve prosecuted,” said Paul McAndrews, Campbell County commonwealth’s attorney. “It was horrific.”

McAndrews says Ayscue shot Allen with arrows multiple times before burning her alive in a Campbell County house fire.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing Montgomery County boy found safe
Roanoke Police are gathered at the Pancake House
One person hurt in Roanoke shooting
Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019
Vendor issues bring changes to Shamrock Festival; St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
WDBJ7 photo
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the...
Legislation targeting “Carolina Squat” advances in Richmond
Virginia lawmakers OK lifting ban on facial technology use
Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees
Carolina Squat Bill Advancing in General Assembly