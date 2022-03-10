Lynchburg man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been sentenced for killing a woman in 2020.

Jonathan Edward Ayscue pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and arson. He will spend life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Laura Allen.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I can’t of a more brutal first-degree murder that I’ve prosecuted,” said Paul McAndrews, Campbell County commonwealth’s attorney. “It was horrific.”

McAndrews says Ayscue shot Allen with arrows multiple times before burning her alive in a Campbell County house fire.

